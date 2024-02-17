Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMSI opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

