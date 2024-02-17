Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,247 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $277.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.11. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

