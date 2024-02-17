Blair William & Co. IL Sells 12,531 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

View Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.