Blair William & Co. IL Sells 147 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chemed by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHE opened at $583.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.22. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $610.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

