Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,957 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $151.10 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.46.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

