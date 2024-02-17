Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,713 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.76% of Pure Cycle worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 218.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 69.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCYO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Pure Cycle Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $241.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

About Pure Cycle

(Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.