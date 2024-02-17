Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,739 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

