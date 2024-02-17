Blair William & Co. IL Sells 40,054 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 965,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,054 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $150,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $156.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

