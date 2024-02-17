Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,328 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $338,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $364,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

