Blair William & Co. IL Sells 55,423 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,346 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 55,423 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $157,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,206,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $524,809,000 after acquiring an additional 225,619 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 496,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $216,032,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $746.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $571.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

