Blair William & Co. IL Sells 740 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 34.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,709,000 after buying an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $46.04.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

