Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.44.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.91. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,344,000 after purchasing an additional 263,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $82,678,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 978,053 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

