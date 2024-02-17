Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 316,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 124,792 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,436.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Stories

