BMO Capital Markets Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $137.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.15.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

