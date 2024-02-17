Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,175,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BCC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $143.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.