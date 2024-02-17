Booking’s (BKNG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Edward Jones

Edward Jones reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

BKNG stock opened at $3,716.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,546.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,228.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,382.54 and a 1 year high of $3,844.76.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Booking by 11.5% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,543,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 96.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,971,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

