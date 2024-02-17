Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Sells $455,210.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSX opened at $65.82 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

