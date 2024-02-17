Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.37 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.22.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

