Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.37 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.22.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.