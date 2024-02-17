Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

