Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Brown & Brown worth $36,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,020,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,831.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 397,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,780,000 after purchasing an additional 377,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,150,000 after buying an additional 210,375 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

NYSE:BRO opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $83.31.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

