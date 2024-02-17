BRP (TSE:DOO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.65

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$97.65 and traded as low as C$89.50. BRP shares last traded at C$89.79, with a volume of 64,891 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC cut their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.46.

BRP Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$90.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 210.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 9.787944 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

