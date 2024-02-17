Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cabot were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Down 2.5 %

Cabot Announces Dividend

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $86.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

