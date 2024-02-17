Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Director Sells $167,730.00 in Stock

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

CALM opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $61.91.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

