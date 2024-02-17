Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CPE opened at $32.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.49. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

