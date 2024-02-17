Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $29,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.