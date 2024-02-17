Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $210,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,232,000 after buying an additional 589,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,982,000 after buying an additional 1,558,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after buying an additional 1,827,676 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.86.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $126.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.83.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,103,789. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,080 shares of company stock worth $42,117,691. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

