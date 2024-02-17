Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $228,000 in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Plexus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Plexus by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Plexus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Plexus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Plexus stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $202,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $11,656,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $202,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $11,656,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $234,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,453 shares of company stock worth $3,308,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

