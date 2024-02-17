Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.53. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

