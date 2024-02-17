Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 6,208 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $100.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.54. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

