Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 4,300 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ciena were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 43.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

