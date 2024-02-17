Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 13,200 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Lumentum by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lumentum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $49.77 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.