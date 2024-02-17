Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 77,500 Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 77,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sasol by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sasol by 700.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SSL opened at $8.26 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

