Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,569 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,120,000 after purchasing an additional 164,880 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,503,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,206 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $22.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

