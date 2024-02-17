Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $323,109.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,921,573.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $323,109.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,921,573.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

