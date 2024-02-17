Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 478,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,479,000 after buying an additional 90,426 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,317,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE GPI opened at $269.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.01. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.33 and a 52 week high of $310.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.22%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.