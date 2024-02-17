Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Stock Up 0.1 %

Alcoa stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.