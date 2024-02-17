Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $594,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Barclays increased their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

