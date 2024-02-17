Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $700,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alkermes by 132.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alkermes by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 660.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALKS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

