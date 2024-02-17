Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $927,000 in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,656 shares of company stock worth $9,668,508 over the last three months. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.