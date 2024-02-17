Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

