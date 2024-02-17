Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 19,400 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after purchasing an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,260,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 993,415 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

