Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 20,900 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after buying an additional 55,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.57. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

