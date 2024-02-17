Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 5,500 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.95.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $98.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $99.85.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

