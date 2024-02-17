Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on FHI

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.