Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$155.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$152.00 to C$146.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$164.67.

CTC.A opened at C$140.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$142.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$146.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$128.88 and a 1-year high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. In other Canadian Tire news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. Also, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

