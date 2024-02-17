Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as low as $3.56. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 284,777 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAPR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 208.15% and a negative return on equity of 617.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

