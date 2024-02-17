Carson Advisory Inc. Has $393,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

