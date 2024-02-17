Cary Baker Sells 20,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,661,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cary Baker sold 278 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $22,570.82.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Cary Baker sold 302 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $27,071.28.

On Monday, November 27th, Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92.

Impinj Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of PI opened at $102.69 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Impinj by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Impinj by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PI

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.