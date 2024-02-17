Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

CWST opened at $91.83 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 143.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,718,000 after buying an additional 664,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after acquiring an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,106,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,311,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after purchasing an additional 412,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 821,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,270,000 after purchasing an additional 398,599 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.