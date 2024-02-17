Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) CAO Sells $96,188.06 in Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $281,221.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $370.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.11. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $375.87.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVCO

About Cavco Industries

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.