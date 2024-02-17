Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) CAO Sells $96,188.06 in Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $281,221.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Cavco Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $370.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.11. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $375.87.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
